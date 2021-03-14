Washington DC [US], March 14 (ANI): American reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently made a virtual cameo at the Kids' Choice Awards.

At the event on Saturday (local time), Kardashian teased an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming animated film 'Paw Patrol: The Movie'.

According to People Magazine, the 41-year-old star was joined in a preview of the film by Tyler Perry, Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin, who all lend their voices to the animated film.

The SKIMS founder said, "We had such a great time working on this movie. My kids can barely believe it when I said I was going to be in it."

Perry said, "That's right, all of us were starstruck to work with the pups. Can you believe it? We're in a movie with the pups. Wait 'til my son sees me. I'm in the movie with the pups! Kim's in the movie with the pups! Yara's in the movie with the pups! So great, it's so great."

Shahidi added, "There's so going to be so much fun, action and adventure."

As reported by People Magazine, the majority of the stars announced in the cast will voice new characters specifically written for them in the film.

Meanwhile, the recurring cast -- including dogs Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky and Skye -- of the animated series, which debuted in 2013, will be heavily featured in the film, currently set to be released in August.

Previously, a source close to People Magazine told the outlet, "Kim's character is a new character being created for her specifically in the film."

"I'm officially cool mom now to my kids! Paw Patrol We're On A Roll!!!" Kardashian tweeted at the time along with the cast announcement.

Kardashian's appearance comes just under a month after she officially filed for divorce from Kanye West after nearly seven years of marriage. The two share four children: daughters seven-year-old North, three-year-old Chicago, and sons five-year-old Saint and Psalm who will turn two in May.

Sources have told People Magazine that while Kardashian is disappointed about the dissolution of her marriage, she's determined to move forward while focusing on her kids and career.

According to one source, Kardashian and the 43-year-old rapper were not always on the same page when it came to raising their children.

"They have a different vision of the world and how their kids should be raised," said the source. "Kim will always support Kanye and his causes and encourage him with their kids, but her future with work, family and life, in general, is strictly up to her."

"Kim will continue with her projects, and so will Kanye," the source added.

The 2021 Kids' Choice Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson, aires live on Nickelodeon. (ANI)

