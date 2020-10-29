Los Angeles, Oct 29 (PTI) "Sons of Anarchy" alum Kim Coates will play the lead role in the psychological thriller "Neon Lights".

According to Deadline, the movie will also feature Coates' daughter Brenna Coates, marking their first on-screen outing.

Rouzbeh Heydari will helm the upcoming indie feature from a screenplay by Dana Abraham, who will also star in the movie.

The story is about a tech tycoon with anger management issues who goes on a retreat only to witness guests disappear one by one.

Coates will also produce the movie along with Abraham.

The project, which is a joint venture between Ideal Entertainment and Red Hill Entertainment, in association with Twin Fins Productions, will start production in Ontario, Canada next week.

