The spunky millennial, Kriti Kharbanda is known for her work in Kannada, Hindi and Telugu language films debuting in 2009 with the Telugu film Boni. The Punjabi kudi, born in Delhi and raised in Bengaluru debuted in Bollywood with Raaz: Reboot. In recent times, films like Karwaan, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Housefull 4, Pagalpanti catapulted her fame. Off-screen, on the fashion front, her penchant to spruce up even the dullest of styles with that apparent glow, she translates that on-screen exuberance well off-screen too! Known for her bubby, girl-next-door and happy-go-lucky persona, she goes on to delight. From playing muse to some eminent designers on the runway at prominent fashion weeks to playing dress-up with her stylists and regaling us with her style shenanigans, Kriti Kharbanda aces it all. While Kriti Kharbanda’s off-screen sense of style play borders on minimal chicness, fuss-free and occasionally edgy vibes as she goes on to contemporary as well as ethnic vibes. She turns a year older. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of her recent, stunning and versatile style moments.

A perpetual stunner who ups the ante with a brilliant beauty and hair game in tow, here's a closer look at Kriti's styles. Kriti Kharbanda Is Red Hot and Ravishing in a Razor Sharp Latex Ensemble by Deme!

Housefull 4 promotions saw Kriti stun in a bright neon yellow blazer dress from label Nayantaara with studded pumps from Steve Madden. A glossy glam, pulled back hair and sans accessories, Kriti channelled the sassy but minimal chic vibe to the T.

Kriti Kharbanda Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika creation featuring a bomber jacket, bralette and cycling shorts were paired up with pink pumps, sleek hair and nude glam.

Kriti Kharbanda Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Vogue x Nykaa Fashion: The Power List 2019 saw Kriti stun in a high neck, thigh-high slit Deme creation with pink Steve Madden pumps, slicked-back hair and nude glam.

Kriti Kharbanda Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An Aisha Rao lehenga teamed with Razwada earrings, a sleek ponytail and subtle glam greet us in this promotional vibe for Housefull 4.

Kriti Kharbanda Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An orange satin thigh-high slit gown by Deme was paired with strappy metallic sandals, sleek hair and minimal glam.

Kriti Kharbanda Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An intricately embroidered Parul J Maurya gown with wavy hair and subtle glam was how she rolled for Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019.

Kriti Kharbanda Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Payal Singhal creation was paired with a pearl choker, sleek hair and subtle makeup. Kriti Kharbanda in a Lavender State of Mind, Also Somewhat Saucy and Oodles of Sultry!

Kriti Kharbanda Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Not a trend hound but having figured out what flatters her lithe frame the best, Kriti experiments amply that has only worked wonders for her fashion arsenal. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).