Entertainment News | Korean Drama 'Moving' Season 2 Production Begins, Actor Won Gyu-bin Joins the Cast

Washington DC [US], May 18 (ANI): The popular Korean drama Moving has entered production on Season 2, with actor Won Gyu-bin joining the cast, reported Deadline.

Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo, Zo In-sung, Go Youn-jung, Ryu Seung-bum, Go Younjung, Kim Do-hoon and Shim Dal-gi are all returning to their roles in the drama about super-powered Korean agents who risk everything to protect their families.

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According to the outlet, Btch x Rich actor Won is the main new casting, replacing Lee Jung-ha in the key cast as Kim Bong-seok. Lee stepped back from his role to partake in the military service.

Season 1 told the story of a group of special agents working to protect their super-powered children from harm and exploitation at the hands of malicious government agencies.

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Per the synopsis, 'Moving' Season 2 will pick up in the days immediately after the Jeongwon High School incident at the end of the first, when North and South Korean agents fought, and see the heroes settling back into normal life, only for new threats to emerge.

Season 1 launched on Disney+ and Hulu in August 2023 and became the former's most viewed Korean original, helping establish the service in the competitive South Korean streaming market.

It won prizes at the Critics Choice Awards, Busan International Film Festival and the Daejong International Film Awards, reported Deadline.

Kangfull, the Moving webtoon universe's creator and series screenwriter, has penned the scripts for Season 2.

"With the first season of Moving, my goal was to establish a new benchmark for Korean superhero narratives," he said. "For the second, I intend to raise that bar even higher, evolving the series into something truly exceptional," as quoted by Deadline.

He is working with Kingdom director Kim Seong-hun on Season 2. (ANI)

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