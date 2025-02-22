Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): In an insightful conversation, actor Kunal Kemmu shared his approach to parenting in a world dominated by technology, fame, and the paparazzi.

As a father to 7-year-old Inaaya, Kunal emphasized the importance of empowering his daughter with the skills to navigate the challenges of growing up in the public eye.

He also offered a candid glimpse into how he and his wife, Soha Ali Khan, are navigating parenthood while maintaining their own sense of identity as public figures.

In an interview with ANI, Kunal's parenting philosophy is centered around giving Inaaya the freedom to make her own decisions and live her truth.

"I want her to live her life to the fullest--have all the experiences that I didn't have. I want her to travel, ride a bike, dive, climb mountains, and just experience life," Kunal told ANI.

Kunal revealed that it's now just a part of their life when asked how he copes with the constant presence of the paparazzi.

"It's kind of become a part of life now," he said, adding, "Luckily, we haven't reached a point where it gets scary. It did get a little intense when they started using zoom lenses and you wouldn't even know you were being clicked or recorded."

However, he emphasised that, for the most part, the paparazzi have been respectful of their boundaries. "If you've said, 'Please let me be,' most of the time, they have," he told.

As a father to Inaaya, Kunal discussed his approach to parenting in a media-centric world. He shared that while he might want to shield his daughter from the spotlight at times, he believes it's more important to empower her with the tools to deal with it.

"I would rather empower her and give her the skill sets to deal with it, rather than send her away from it completely. Because eventually, she'll come back to it," he said.

He explained that his parenting philosophy isn't about keeping Inaaya in a bubble, and shared, "I'm not prepping her to be a movie star at home. I want her to live a well-rounded life and make her own decisions."

Kunal also touched on the concern of children growing up too attached to devices.

"In cities like Bombay and Delhi, kids aren't really playing in each other's houses like we used to. There's a lack of big grounds or play areas, and as a result, they spend too much time on gadgets," he said.

However, Kunal credits his wife, Soha, for managing to keep Inaaya's gadget use in check. "She's seven now, and she's not addicted to gadgets. She doesn't even like watching cartoons on TV for more than one hour. She prefers watching Moana over any Bollywood movie."

For Kunal, travel is not just about leisure, but about broadening his family's horizons, especially his daughter Inaaya.

"It's not just about being an actor or director. Travel enriches your life," he explained, adding, "It helps you learn new things, experience different cultures, and get out of your comfort zone."

He shared that his own childhood didn't offer the same opportunities for global exploration. "Growing up, scuba diving and trips to places like the Maldives were things I thought only rich people did," Kunal laughed, adding, "But now, thanks to technology and affordable travel options, everyone can access these experiences. Nature doesn't put a price tag on its beauty."

Kunal shared that his travels also serve as a great learning experience for Inaaya. "She's getting to experience different cuisines, cultures, and activities. She knows a bit about bikes because I love riding. She's curious about diving and the kind of fish I encounter," Kunal said, adding, "These are the experiences that enrich her life, and I think it's important for her to see that the world is full of amazing things outside of screens."

At the heart of Kunal's approach to parenting is the desire for Inaaya to lead a happy, independent life, full of experiences and devoid of unnecessary constraints.

He summed it up, saying, "I want her to have a childhood where she can have all the experiences we didn't have. And at the same time, I want her to make her own decisions and live her truth."

Soha, the daughter of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore, married Kunal on January 25, 2015.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, on September 29, 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal is known for his roles in films such as 'Raja Hindustani', 'Kalyug', 'Traffic Signal', 'Golmaal 3', 'Blood Money', 'Golmaal Again', and 'Lootcase'. He was last seen in 'Madgaon Express'. (ANI)

