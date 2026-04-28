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News INDIA Delhi Dry Day List 2026: Liquor Sale Banned on 5 Days From May to September, Check Full List of Dates and Rules The Delhi government has announced five dry days between May and September 2026, during which liquor sales will be prohibited across the city. The restrictions, issued under the Delhi Excise Rules, apply to most licensed establishments, though certain hotels may continue service for residents under specific licence categories.

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The Government of Delhi has notified five dry days between May and September this year, during which the sale of liquor will be prohibited across the national capital. The order has been issued under the provisions of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010.

According to the notification, all retail and wholesale liquor licence holders must keep their establishments closed on these dates. Officials said no compensation will be provided to businesses for losses incurred due to the restrictions. Dry Day List 2026: Month-Wise Dates When Alcohol Sales Are Restricted in India.

List Of Dry Days In Delhi

The five notified dry days are:

Buddha Purnima – May 1

Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) – May 27

Muharram – June 26

Independence Day – August 15

Janmashtami – September 4

On these days, liquor vends and most licensed premises will remain shut across the city.

Rules For Hotels, Bars And Events

The restrictions apply to multiple licence categories, including L-16 to L-22, L-28 and L-29, which cover establishments such as restaurants, bars, clubs, banquet halls, guest houses and event venues.

These licensees have also been specifically directed to observe a dry day on Independence Day. However, the order states that hotels operating under L-15 and L-15F licences may continue serving liquor to in-house guests, subject to existing rules. Dry Days in April 2026: Full List of Dates When Liquor Shops Will Be Closed.

Authorities have directed all license holders to prominently display the dry day notice at their premises. Business operations involving liquor sale must remain suspended on the specified dates.

“Liquor shops and licensed premises have been directed to remain closed on these notified dates. The government will not provide any compensation to license holders for the loss of business arising from these restrictions,” an official said.

Dry days are routinely observed in Delhi on major religious festivals and national events to maintain public order and respect cultural sensitivities. The latest notification aligns with established excise regulations governing the sale and distribution of alcohol in the city.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).