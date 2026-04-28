Aamir Khan CONFIRMS ‘3 Idiots’ Sequel Is in the Works, Calls It a ‘Beautiful Story’

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Actor Aamir Khan has officially confirmed that a sequel to the 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots is currently in development. Speaking in a recent interview, the actor revealed that director Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi are actively shaping the project, which will revisit the beloved characters a decade after the events of the first film. Khan described the early drafts as a "beautiful story," sparking widespread excitement for the return of one of Indian cinema's most iconic trios. Aamir Khan Moved to Tears at Son Junaid Khan’s ‘Ek Din’ Promotional Event in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Aamir Khan Confirms ‘3 Idiots 2’, Reveals It Is Set 10 Years After 2009 Blockbuster

During a conversation with Amar Ujala, Aamir Khan shared that the sequel aims to maintain the essence of the original while moving the timeline forward. He confirmed that the story will pick up ten years after the audience last saw Rancho, Farhan, and Raju. "At this time, [Hirani] is working on 3 Idiots 2. I have heard that narration. It has turned out well," Khan stated.

He noted that while the script is still being refined, the core concept remains strong. "It has the same humour and an unusual story. It is the same 3 Idiots story, but set 10 years later."

Aamir Khan's Return to Phunsukh Wangdu

The actor expressed a strong interest in reprising his role as the eccentric genius Phunsukh Wangdu, also known as Rancho. Khan praised the creative team's vision, noting that the sequel is one of the projects he looks forward to filming in the near future. "I think it's a beautiful story and Abhijat and Raju have written it very well. So I am also waiting to do that," Khan added.

While a formal production timeline has not been announced, his confirmation suggests the project has moved past the speculative stage and into active planning.

Cultural Impact of ‘3 Idiots’

The original 3 Idiots, released in 2009, was a global phenomenon that critiqued the pressures of the Indian education system. Starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, it became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time and remains a staple of pop culture. For years, rumours of a sequel were often dismissed as marketing stunts or casual conversations. Sai Pallavi Reveals She Is ‘Nervous’ Ahead of Bollywood Debut With ‘Ek Din’, Expresses Gratitude to Aamir Khan (Watch Video).

However, Khan’s latest comments provide the most concrete evidence to date that a follow-up is officially on the horizon, potentially reuniting the original cast to explore the complexities of their characters' adult lives.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).