Home

US UK Are Donald Trump and Charles III Related? Report Says US President Is Distant Cousin of UK King New genealogical research suggests that Donald Trump and King Charles III are distant relatives, sharing a common Scottish ancestor. The findings trace their lineage back to the 3rd Earl of Lennox, making them 15th cousins. The discovery adds a historical dimension to UK-US ties, though officials continue to describe relations in more measured terms.

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

New genealogical research suggests that Donald Trump and Charles III may share a distant family connection, tracing back to a common Scottish ancestor, according to a report by Daily Mail. As per the findings, the two are believed to be 15th cousins through lineage linked to the 3rd Earl of Lennox.

The discovery comes amid ongoing diplomatic engagement between the United States and the United Kingdom, where officials have increasingly moved away from describing ties as a “special relationship,” opting instead for more measured terms such as “enduring relationship” or “extraordinary alliance.” Donald Trump Demands ABC Fire Jimmy Kimmel Over ‘Expectant Widow’ Joke About First Lady Melania Trump.

King Charles and Queen Camilla Meet Donald Trump at White House

A royal buzz. 🐝 Their Majesties joined the President and First Lady for a tour of the newly unveiled and expanded White House Beehive on the South Lawn. pic.twitter.com/RGx0OtZc8v — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 28, 2026

Are Donald Trump and Charles III Related? Shared Lineage Through Scottish Nobility

Research indicates that both Trump and King Charles III descend from the 3rd Earl of Lennox, a nobleman connected to the royal lineage of James II of Scotland. The Earl’s descendants played a role in shaping the Stuart line, which later fed into the British royal family.

Through successive generations, this lineage connects to Mary, Queen of Scots and her husband Lord Darnley, whose son became James I of England. The royal line eventually led to the modern House of Windsor. Trump’s connection is traced through his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, whose ancestry links back to Scottish clans connected to the same noble line. Donald Trump, National Security Team Review Iranian Proposal to Reopening Strait of Hormuz, Says White House.

Tracing Trump’s Ancestry

Genealogical work, including analysis of land and church records, suggests Trump’s lineage runs through the Mackay and MacLeod families in Scotland. His maternal line eventually led to Mary Anne MacLeod, who emigrated to the United States in 1930 and later married Fred Trump.

This connection establishes a distant familial link between the US president and the British monarch, although such relationships are not uncommon when tracing European aristocratic lineages over centuries.

Historical Context And Royal Connections

The shared ancestor, the 3rd Earl of Lennox, was involved in political conflicts in 16th-century Scotland and died after being captured during a power struggle. His descendants played key roles in British royal history. The extended family tree also links to other European royal houses, including those in Scandinavia, reflecting the interconnected nature of aristocratic families across the continent.

The revelation comes at a time when UK-US relations continue to be closely observed. While the phrase “special relationship” has long been used to describe ties between the two countries, dating back to Winston Churchill, officials now often prefer less emphatic language.

Despite this shift in tone, recent engagements between Trump and King Charles III have reflected cordial relations, including meetings and state visits.

Experts note that distant genealogical connections such as this are largely symbolic and do not carry political implications. However, they can offer insight into shared historical roots between nations.

The reported link adds an additional layer of historical context to UK-US relations, illustrating how centuries-old family lines can intersect in unexpected ways.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Daily Mail), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).