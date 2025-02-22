Vineet Kumar Singh, a name synonymous with powerful and nuanced performances, is all set to deliver yet another hard-hitting performance in Reema Kagti's much-awaited film, Superboys of Malegaon. Having earned praise for his standout roles in recent multi-starrer projects, the versatile actor now steps into the shoes of Farogh, a struggling writer navigating the eccentric world of Malegaon's grassroots filmmaking scene, in the upcoming movie. But unlike other characters portrayed by him on celluloid in the past, this one hit home for Singh. ‘Superboys of Malegaon’: Adarsh Gourav-Starrer To Screen at National Indian Film Festival of Australia 2025.

In Superboys of Malegaon, what lends an extra layer of authenticity to Vineet Kumar Singh's portrayal of Farogh is his own experience with a writer's struggles. Notably, before establishing himself as a talented actor, Singh dabbled with writing – a journey that gave him firsthand insights into the challenges of creative expression. This personal connection allowed him to infuse depth and realism into his portrayal. Understanding the delicate balance between passion and frustration, the relentless pursuit of bringing one’s vision to life, and the vulnerability that comes with putting one's work out into the world.

He shared, "I had written Mukkabaaz along with my sister, and I still try to write whenever time permits. So, I was able to bring a lot of my personal experiences to Farogh. Additionally, having worked as an assistant director, I had insight into visualizing a film within a film. The real challenge, though, was stepping into a world of characters in their 20s, a generation I clearly don't belong to. I am 7-8 years older than all of them, so it was tough to justify the friendship and camaraderie on-screen without making the age gap jarringly obvious.” ‘Chhaava’: Vineet Kumar Singh’s Emotional Final Scene With Vicky Kaushal Leaves Netizens in Awe; Actor Wins Praise for His Role As Kavi Kalash in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Biopic.

The trailer of Superboys of Malegaon has already sparked excitement, with one dialogue, in particular, standing out – ‘writer baap hota hai.’ Singh shares an interesting backstory behind the punchy line, revealing, "It is perhaps a force of habit – I tend to instinctively improvise in certain scenes. The 'writer baap hota hai' scene was already beautifully written, and it is an important one too. But that particular line just flowed naturally when I delivered it. When I asked Reema if we could keep it, she loved it as well. That’s how it made the final cut!"

Watch the Trailer:

Superboys of Malegaon, set against the backdrop of Malegaon's unique DIY filmmaking culture, promises a heartwarming and humorous exploration of dreams, friendship, and the power of cinema. Directed by Reema Kagti, and featuring the exceptional Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in pivotal roles, the film has had a successful run on the international film festival circuit, garnering unanimous acclaim at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

An Amazon MGM Studios, Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby production, Superboys of Malegaon is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. Written by Varun Grover, the film is set to release in theaters on February 28 across India, the US, UK, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)