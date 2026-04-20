Washington DC [US], April 20 (ANI): Kurt Russell and Kristin Scott Thomas will be honoured with the Monte-Carlo Television Festival's Crystal Nymph Award, which recognises outstanding contributions to the film and TV industry, reported Variety.

Both awards will be presented by Prince Albert II of Monaco during the event's 65th edition, taking place June 12-16 at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

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"We are thrilled to honour Kurt Russell and Dame Kristin Scott Thomas. Their exceptional careers, spanning both film and television, perfectly reflect the artistic excellence and international perspective. These awards celebrate two remarkable talents who have made a lasting impact on the global audiovisual landscape," Cecile Menoni, executive director of the festival, stated, as quoted by Variety.

Scott Thomas will be honored during the opening ceremony on June 12. Most recently seen in the acclaimed series "Slow Horses," the actress made her directorial debut with 'My Mother's Wedding,' which she wrote, directed and starred in.

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"I am deeply honored to receive this recognition in Monaco, a place that has long celebrated artistic excellence with such grace," Scott Thomas said as quoted by Variety.

Russell, who will receive his award during the closing ceremony on June 16, has recently returned to television with 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' and will next appear in the highly anticipated series 'The Madison,' reported Variety.

"It is a great honor to be selected for this distinguished award, and I very much look forward to spending time with His Serene Highness Prince Albert. It has been a long time," Russell said as quoted by Variety.

The Crystal Nymph Award has previously been presented to international talent including Michael Douglas, Helen Mirren, Donald Sutherland, Morgan Freeman and Robin Wright. (ANI)

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