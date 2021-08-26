Washington [US], August 26 (ANI): American actor LaKeith Stanfield will star in an adaptation of Victor LaValle's novel 'The Changeling', which has been ordered to series at Apple.

As per Variety, the series is described as a fairytale for grown-ups. It is further described as a horror story, a parenthood fable, and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn't know existed.

Kelly Marcel will write the adaptation in addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner on the series. Melina Matsoukas will direct and executive produce the upcoming project.

Stanfield will also executive produce in addition to starring. Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Patrick Chu, and Ali Krug will executive produce on behalf of Annapurna.

Matsoukas will executive produce through her De La Revolution Films, and Khaliah Neal and LaValle are co-executive producers. The series will be produced by Apple Studios and Annapurna.

Stanfield broke out with his role on the critically-acclaimed FX series 'Atlanta', with the third season of that show due out in 2022. He also recently voiced the title character in the Netflix anime series 'Yasuke'.

On the feature side, Stanfield received an Academy Award nomination for the best supporting actor for his role in the 2021 film 'Judas and the Black Messiah'. His other feature roles include 'Sorry to Bother You', 'Knives Out', 'Uncut Gems', 'Crown Heights', 'Get Out', and 'Straight Outta Compton'.

Marcel is primarily known for her feature writing work. She has worked on the screenplays for hits such as 'Saving Mr Banks', 'Venom', and 'Cruella'. She also wrote the screenplay for the upcoming sequel 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'. She co-created the Fox adventure series 'Terra Nova' in 2013.

Matsoukas is an accomplished music video director, having worked with artists Beyonce, Rihanna, Whitney Houston, Lady Gaga, and Solange among many others. She has directed multiple episodes of both 'Master of None' and 'Insecure', and made her feature directorial debut in 2019 with 'Queen and Slim'.

'The Changeling' joins a rapidly growing roster of high-profile, star-studded scripted originals at Apple that also include 'The Morning Show', Samuel L. Jackson in 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'; 'WeCrashed', starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway; 'The Shrink Next Door' featuring Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell; and Tom Holland in 'The Crowded Room', among others. (ANI)

