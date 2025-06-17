Los Angeles [US], June 17 (ANI): The much-awaited action thriller 'Hotel Tehran' has added a new face to its cast. Actor Lara Wolf will be joining Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi in the film, according to sources close to Deadline.

As per the publication, Wolf will play the role of Maryam, a brave and kind-hearted woman who continues to fight for what's right despite great personal loss. Maryam is a journalist and photographer who has spent the last five years suffering in an Iranian prison. She is also the daughter of a well-known dissident, Fariba Rajevi, and is committed to fighting for women's rights.

Zachary Levi plays Tucker, the leader of a group of former CIA agents. These ex-operatives, haunted by their pasts, are on a mission deep inside Tehran to pull off a major operation that could change their lives.

The film is being directed by Guy Moshe and written by Moshe and Mark Bacci, based on an original idea by Bazzel Baz, a former CIA special operations officer.

Hotel Tehran is backed by Oakhurst Entertainment, with Marina Grasic producing along with Matthew G. Zamias of Astral Future and Wendy Sweetmore of Dreamtime Films. Executive producers include Moshe, Baz, Justin C. Oberman, William Doyle, and Astral Future's Harel and Arbel Kodesh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lara Wolf was last seen in the Peacock series Those About to Die, where she starred opposite Anthony Hopkins. She is represented by Vault Entertainment. (ANI)

