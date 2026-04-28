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Agency News Agency News Entertainment News | Laura Dern Joins 'The White Lotus' Season 4 After Helena Bonham Carter Exit Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Actor Laura Dern has joined season four of HBO's hit series 'The White Lotus', the network confirmed, days after Helena Bonham Carter exited the project, according to E! News.

Los Angeles [US], April 28 (ANI): Actor Laura Dern has joined season four of HBO's hit series 'The White Lotus', the network confirmed, days after Helena Bonham Carter exited the project, according to E! News.

Dern, known for her role in Big Little Lies, will feature in a newly written character created specifically for her by series creator Mike White. The two have previously collaborated on the HBO series Enlightened.

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While this marks Dern's first on-screen appearance in the series, she had earlier made an uncredited voice cameo in season two. She voiced Abby, the estranged wife of Dominic Di Grasso, played by Michael Imperioli, during a tense phone call scene.

"Shut the..up, Dom," Dern's character said in the episode. "Shut up with the..sorrys already, OK? Enough. I've wasted enough of my life. I don't want you calling me anymore! Oh my God, please! It's f--king done! Okay? Leave me alone! Seriously, ..you! Go ...yourself, you..piece of ..!"

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However, Dern will not reprise the role of Abby and will instead portray a completely new character.

Her casting comes shortly after Bonham Carter's sudden departure from the show. The Harry Potter alum stepped away from the production just nine days after filming began in France, where the ensemble cast includes actors like AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani, Chris Messina and Max Greenfield, according to E! News.

Explaining the development, an HBO spokesperson said in a statement, "With filming just underway on season four of The White Lotus, it had become apparent that the character which Mike White created for Helena Bonham Carter did not align once on set," according to E! News.

"The role has subsequently been rethought, is being rewritten and will be recast in the coming weeks," the statement added.

The network also expressed disappointment over the departure, stating that the team was "saddened" to part ways with Bonham Carter, while adding they remain "ardent fans" and "very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon," according to E! News. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)