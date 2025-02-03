New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Global singer Ed Sheeran's gig in Delhi-NCR will see Lisa Mishra joining him on the stage.

Expressing her excitement, Lisa in a press note said, "Performing with Ed Sheeran is nothing short of a dream come true. He has been one of my biggest inspirations, and to share the same stage with him is surreal. This is a defining moment in my career--one that reinforces my belief in the power of music and hard work. I've always wanted to push boundaries, and this opportunity is a huge step forward in that journey. I'm incredibly grateful for the love and support I've received, and I can't wait to bring my heart and soul to this performance. I might even surprise the audience with some unreleased music, which makes this even more special. Music has been my passion since day one, and this experience is only fueling my fire to go bigger and bolder in my artistic journey."

Ed Sheeran's performance has been scheduled for February 15 at Leisure Valley Ground, Delhi - NCR.

He recently brought his + - = / x Tour to Pune.

Ed Sheeran took the stage donning a t-shirt that said 'Pune' celebrating the city and the crowd erupted in cheers.

One of the highlights of the evening was when Sheeran paused for a moment to express his gratitude. He shared that he has performed twice in India, both times in Mumbai and was excited to bring his music to other cities this time. He also expressed that every visit makes him feel like a tourist exploring this beautiful country and that he is always grateful for the opportunity to perform for the people of India. (ANI)

