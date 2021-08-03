Washington [US], August 3 (ANI): Grammy-winning singer Lizzo will return with a new single titled 'Rumors', which is slated to drop on August 13.

While the cover art isn't final, the song is available for preorder now. It marks her first new music since 2019's 'Cuz I Love You', reported Variety.

The singer announced the track via social media on Monday, writing, "New era, bitch."

An album is presumably on the way, although representatives for the singer did not immediately respond to requests for further information. Sources told Variety the song is "very different."

The song comes in advance of several live performances by the star, including her stint as the first woman to ever headline the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. As well as her September 4 appearance at Bonnaroo, Lizzo will also perform for Global Citizen Live on September 25, Firefly Music Festival on September 26, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on October 10, and Outside Lands on October 30.

Lizzo will also make her eagerly-awaited return to her home state of Minnesota for a headline show at Welch, MN's Treasure Island Amphitheater on September 11.

Lizzo won three Grammys in 2020, for 'Truth Hurts' (best pop solo performance), 'Jerome' (best traditional R&B performance) and 'Cuz I Love You' (best urban contemporary album).

In March, she released details about her first project at Amazon Studios, where she set a first-look television deal last August to create TV projects exclusively for the streaming platform.

The yet-to-be-titled unscripted series will follow Lizzo "as she continues to search for dynamic, full-figured women to join her world and perform with her on stage. Only the most talented dancers and models will have what it takes to twerk it out on tour and stomp it out on the runway," per the studio.

According to the casting call, the project is looking for "full-figured dancers and models who have for far too long been underrepresented and under-appreciated."

Lizzo will executive produce the upcoming series. (ANI)

