Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 24 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) put up a dominating show at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi as they registered a seven-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

RCB had not been defeated in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season and this was their first loss.

Also Read | Palaash Muchhal Files INR 10 Crore Defamation Case Against Vidnyan Mane Over Infidelity and Fraud Allegations in Smriti Mandhana Wedding Row (View Post).

With this victory, the Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi Capitals jumped to the second spot in the ongoing WPL tournament. They have six points from six matches (three wins and three losses) and a negative Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.169.

The Smriti Mandhana's Bengaluru continued to lead with 10 points from six matches. The Bengaluru-based franchise has secured five victories and one loss, with a positive NRR of 1.236.

Also Read | List of Cricket Teams That Refused to Tour Host Nations in ICC Tournaments.

After being asked to bat first, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were bundled out for just 109 in 20 overs.

Captain Smriti Mandhana played a fighting knock of 38 runs off 34 deliveries, including six fours and one maximum. However, Georgia Voll (11 off 14 deliveries) and Radha Yadav (18 off 17 balls, with the help of one six) failed to convert their starts.

For the Delhi Capitals, Nandni Sharma took a three-wicket haul (3/26). Speedster Marizanne Kapp (2/17), Minnu Mani (2/18) and Chinelle Henry (2/22) took two wickets apiece.

Chasing a 110-run target, openers Shafali Verma (16 off eight deliveries, including four boundaries) and Lizelle Lee ( six off eight balls, with the help of one four) failed to score runs.

However, Laura Wolvaardt's unbeaten 42 off 38 deliveries, including four boundaries and one six, took her side to a chase down the target in 15.4 overs.

Apart from her, captain Jemimah Rodrigues (24 off 26 balls, four boundaries) and Marizanne Kapp (19* off 15 balls, three fours) contributed with the bat. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)