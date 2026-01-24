Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 24 (ANI): Veteran actor Manoj Joshi and director Anil Sharma have lauded the Chhattisgarh government's decision to build the Chitrotpala International Film City in Naya Raipur, calling it a major boost for Indian and regional cinema. They said the project will strengthen film infrastructure, generate employment, promote local culture and provide a new hub for filmmakers from across the country.

Manoj Joshi said Central India has immense potential for cinema, given its growing interest in films and the rise of regional industries across the country. He underlined that a large nation like India needs multiple film cities, especially as regional cinema continues to expand and attract wider audiences.

Joshi noted that Chhattisgarh's geographical location, connectivity and proximity to neighbouring states such as Odisha make it an ideal destination for filmmakers. "This film city will not only serve Chhattisgarh but the entire Indian film industry. It will provide world-class infrastructure, including studios, editing and post-production facilities, as well as residential spaces," he told ANI.

Highlighting employment opportunities, the actor said the project would benefit local artists, technicians, transport operators, hotels and tourism. He added that Chhattisgarh offers several natural locations that are largely unexplored and could emerge as preferred shooting destinations.

Joshi also emphasised the importance of self-censorship for creators in the digital age, particularly on OTT platforms. He said, "There should be self-censorship. Every creative person should think about the result of what we show. Pleasure in art does not just mean comedy, it means giving relief to the mind and inspiration. If God has sent you as a creative person, He has given you the intelligence to do something good. Self-censorship should be there, and then comes formal censorship."

He added that literature, art, and cinema are meant to give audiences enjoyment and meaning, but creative responsibility must remain central. "If that same creative person ignores self-censorship, then it is wrong, according to me," Joshi said.

Both Joshi and Sharma stressed the importance of promoting local culture, literature, music and traditional art forms through cinema. Joshi referred to Chhattisgarh's rich artistic heritage, including its literature, folk music and traditional metal craft, saying the film city could help take these cultural expressions to a global audience.

""It is a very good thing to be a film city. This dream should be fulfilled. Everyone will get benefit. Everyone will get. A good big industry will come... of international level, " added Sharma.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai laid the foundation stone for the Chitrotpala International Film City and Tribal and Cultural Convention Centre at Naya Raipur, marking a major step towards developing the state as a hub for cinema, culture and creative industries.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony (Bhoomi Poojan) was held in the presence of senior ministers, legislators, and officials of the Chhattisgarh government, along with representatives from the film and creative industries. Veteran filmmaker Anil Sharma also attended the event, extending industry support to the project.

According to a release, the project, touted to be India's first world-class, fully equipped Film City, is created by Tarun Rathi, developed by Rajnandini Entertainment Ltd( REL) and Indradeep Infra Ltd., with the vision of building a future-ready, end-to-end destination for cinema, culture and creative industries.

Spread over 95 acres in its first phase, the film city is being developed under the Special Assistance Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. The project envisions integrating film production facilities with exhibition, convention and cultural spaces, offering a long-term platform for filmmakers, artisans, entrepreneurs and local communities.

Industry buzz around the project is already strong, with early discussions suggesting that upcoming major productions, including Golmaal 5, and various other films that are in the pre-production stage, may explore shooting at the Film City once operational, as per the press release.

As per the release, adding strength to this vision is the involvement of India Exposition Mart Limited (IEML) and the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH). Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Chairman, IEML, and Neeraj Khanna, Chairman, EPCH, will play a key role in developing a comprehensive infrastructure comprising an Exhibition Centre, Convention Centre, Hotel, Mart-cum-Business Showrooms, Helipad, and allied facilities. These spaces are intended to create sustained opportunities for local artisans, tribal communities, MSMEs and skilled youth, while opening new markets and visibility for Chhattisgarh's indigenous talent. (ANI)

