Amidst the fervour of electoral democracy, actor Dhanush exercised his franchise at a polling booth in Alwarpet, Chennai, during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on Friday. Clad in a white shirt and black pants, the Raanjhanaa star made his way to the polling booth in central Chennai. began During the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, voting for all 39 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu began today at 7:00 am on Friday, along with 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories. Voting will end at 6 pm. Superstars Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Kamal Haasan have also cast their votes in Chennai. As they cast their votes, these actors greeted fans and paparazzi, displaying their inked fingers so that photographers and videographers could capture the moment. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ajith Kumar Spotted at Polling Booth in Chennai, Casts His Vote (Watch Video).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is vying for his third consecutive term, while the opposition formed a coalition, known as INDIA, to challenge the BJP in these general elections. The INDIA bloc aims to unseat PM Modi from power. PM Modi, recognising the significance of these elections, urged citizens nationwide to exercise their franchise in record numbers. In a social media post on X, he emphasised the importance of every vote and called upon young and first-time voters to participate actively in shaping the nation's future. In the previous 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance clinched victory in Tamil Nadu, securing 38 out of 39 seats. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajinikanth and Dhanush Cast Their Votes in Chennai; See Pic and Video.

As the electoral process unfolds, subsequent phases are scheduled, with the second phase set for April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.