Rajinikanth fulfilled his civic duty by voting during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Tamil Nadu. The superstar was elegantly attired in an all-white ensemble as he emerged to participate in the electoral process. He was spotted at a polling station early in the morning, where he proceeded to cast his ballot. Videos and photos circulating online captured the actor's arrival at the polling booth, where he was warmly greeted by a throng of admirers. Additionally, fellow actor Dhanush was also seen fulfilling his electoral responsibility and proudly displayed his inked finger. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ajith Kumar Spotted at Polling Booth in Chennai, Casts His Vote (Watch Video).

Rajinikanth Casts His Vote

Dhanush Flaunts His Inked Finger

