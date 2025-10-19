London [UK], October 19 (ANI): Lucrecia Martel's documentary 'Landmarks' won the best film award in the official competition of this year's London Film Festival.

As per Variety, 'Landmarks' explores the murder of Indigenous leader Javier Chocobar and the legacy of colonialism in Latin America.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Blessed With Baby Boy, Say 'First We Had Each Other, Now We Have Everything' (See Post).

On selecting the film, the competition jury, which president Elizabeth Karlsen led, said, "With deep empathy and extraordinary journalistic and cinematic rigour, the director Lucrecia Martel dives deep into the events surrounding the 2009 murder of the Chavez leader Javier Chavez, in Argentina's Tucuman Province. In foregrounding present-day voices and neglected histories, Martel emerges with a portrait of -- and for -- an Indigenous community, and grants them a measure of the justice the courts have long denied them. Within a remarkably strong competition, our jury is proud to honour this singular achievement."

The London Film Festival wraps up on Sunday night with the UK premiere of Julia Jackman's fantasy fairytale 100 Nights of Hero.

Also Read | Diwali 2025: 'Angoori Bhabi' Aka Shubhangi Atre's Deepotsav Traditions Include Making Rangoli and Cooking Festive Delicacies.

Meanwhile, voting for the LFF Audience Awards remains open until Monday, with winners for Best Feature Film and Best British Feature Film to be revealed shortly thereafter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)