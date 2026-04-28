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Agency News Agency News Entertainment News | Louis Leterrier's Upcoming Film 'The Last House' to Stream on August 7 Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. The sci-fi thriller formerly known as 11817 is now titled 'The Last House'. It is directed by 'Now You See Me' fame filmmaker Louis Leterrier.

Washington DC [US], April 28 (ANI): The sci-fi thriller formerly known as 11817 is now titled 'The Last House'. It is directed by 'Now You See Me' fame filmmaker Louis Leterrier, reported Deadline.

The film stars Greta Lee and Wagner Moura in the lead roles. The film will stream on Netflix on August 7.

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According to the outlet, 'The Last House' is about a family of four who are suddenly sealed inside their home with no way out and must work together to survive against both their dwindling resources and the mysterious, looming threat keeping them trapped.

The movie also stars Riley Chung, Emma Ho, Alexander Noah Sosnowski, and Gabriel Barbosa. The script comes from Matthew Robinson (Love and Monsters, Dora and the Lost City of Gold).

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In addition to directing, Leterrier produces the movie alongside Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Kori Adelson for Chernin Entertainment, as well as Oly Obst for 3 Arts Entertainment.

Thomas Benski, Cecile Gaget, Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher and Damian Anderson served as executive producers.

Meanwhile, Leterrier is set to direct Vanessa Kirby and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Liminal, a new sci-fi thriller for Apple.

As for Greta Lee, the actress was last seen in the film 'Tron: Aries', which was produced by Walt Disney Pictures.

It was directed by Joachim Ronning and starred Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, and Gillian Anderson, with Jeff Bridges reprising his role as Kevin Flynn from the first two films. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)