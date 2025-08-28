Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 28 (ANI): The makers of Vignesh Shivan directorial 'Love Insurance Kompany' have released the teaser of the movie after announcing the new release date of the film a few days ago.

Titled as 'First Punch' by the makers, the teaser of the film offers a glimpse into a world of 2040 where everything has been technologically revolutionised, including love.

Also Read | Who Is Akanksha Chamola? 'Bigg Boss 19' Contestant Gaurav Khanna Opens Up About Marriage, Reveals Wife Doesn't Want Kids - Here's All You Need To Know.

In the time when everything is dependent on machines, actor Pradeep Ranganathan is on a quest to find love. It is followed by his meeting with Kirthi Shetty.

His love encounters resistance in the form of SJ Suryah's Love Insurance Company. The film is jointly produced by SS Lalit Kumar, Nayanthara and LK Vishnu Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio and Rowdy Pictures.

Also Read | 'Udaipur Files' Director Amit Jani Announces New Project on Jihad, Terrorism and Religious Conversions.

The music of the movie is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Seven Screen Studio shared the first teaser of 'Love Insurance Kompany' on Wednesday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DN3L2t75qjt/

Recently, the makers announced the new release date of the movie. It was earlier slated to release in theatres on September 18, 2025.

Taking to their Instagram handle, 7Screen Studio (official production house of the film) shared the release date of the film.

The movie is slated to release in theatres on October 17.

Earlier, the first look of the Tamil film 'Love Insurance Kompany,' was postponed due to the audio and trailer launch of Rajinikanth starrer 'Coolie'.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and made under the banner of Sun Pictures, 'Coolie' was a Tamil-language action thriller which featured the South superstar in the lead.

With a powerful ensemble of actors in the main cast, the film also marked the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan after nearly 30 years.

'Coolie' was released in the theatres on August 14, coinciding with the release of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's 'War 2.' (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)