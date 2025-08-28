Noida, August 27: Filmmaker Amit Jani, known for his recent film ‘Udaipur Files’, has announced his next venture, which will focus on highly sensitive and serious themes such as jihad, terrorism, religious extremism, and forced religious conversions. Jani shared details of the project in a conversation with IANS.

Speaking about the upcoming film, Amit Jani said, “Our film ‘Udaipur Files’ is releasing overseas on September 5 - uncensored and uncut. After that, we are starting a new project. This film will shed light on issues like Islamic radicalism, jihad, terrorism, extremism, and religious conversions, which are being executed in India through organised systems, foreign funding, and covert operations. It will be a Hindi feature film, and we plan to release it globally.” ‘Udaipur Files’ Releases in 4,500 Cinemas Across India After Receiving Approval From Censor Board.

He further added, “Work on the film is currently underway, and the casting process will be finalised soon. We aim to begin shooting in October this year, and the film is slated for release in 2026.” When asked about the title, Jani said, “The poster and official title of the film will be unveiled soon. The film will focus on exposing extremism, jihad, terrorism, and the conversion machinery operating in India.”

Amit Jani also addressed criticism of his previous work, saying, “I draw inspiration from my critics. I respect my opponents. In fact, it was Madani Sahab who taught me how and on what grounds one can challenge a film in court and what rights the government has to halt a film’s release. I want to make it clear that the censor board won’t be able to stop this next film — and that’s a strategy I learned from Madani Sahab himself.” ‘Udaipur Files’ Producer Receives Death Threat; Amit Jani Says Caller Threatened To Kill Him With a Bomb or Shoot Him.

Notably, Jani’s ‘Udaipur Files’ was based on the high-profile murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan. The film was cleared by the censor board and released in over 4,500 theatres across India on August 8. However, it failed to make a significant mark at the box office.

