TV actor Gaurav Khanna, best known for his powerful role as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, recently opened up on Bigg Boss 19. In a candid chat with fellow contestant Mridul Tiwari, Gaurav spoke openly about his marriage with actress Akanksha Chamola and revealed why the couple has not embraced parenthood yet. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Gaurav Khanna and Zeishan Quadri Clash Over Food Shortage; Netizens React, Compare TV Actor With ‘Bigg Boss 13’ Winner Sidharth Shukla (Watch Video)

Who Is Akanksha Chamola?

Akanksha Chamola is Gaurav Khanna’s wife, a talented television actress known for her charming on-screen presence. Born and raised in Mumbai, she did her postgraduate studies in commerce before stepping into the entertainment industry. She began her acting journey with the popular show Swaragini (2015-2016), where her natural performance was so much appreciated. She later appeared in Bhootu (2017-2018) and in 2022 starred in Can You See Me on Zee One. Currently, she is part of the drama Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye on Zee TV.

Gaurav Khanna Opens Up on Wife Akanksha Chamola’s Decision About Kids

“We will complete 9 years in November,” Gaurav shared during their garden conversation. When asked about fatherhood, he admitted, “No, my wife doesn’t want. I want, but it’s a love marriage. Whatever she says, manna padega. Pyaar kiya hai toh nibhaana toh padega,” (Whatever she says, I have to agree. When you love someone, you have to stand by them). ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Contestant and ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ Winner Gaurav Khanna Says He’s in ‘BB19’ To Win, Not Cook; Clashes With Nehal Chudasama Over Kitchen Duties.

Gaurav Khanna Shares They Postponed Parenthood

He explained that Akanksha’s concerns are practical and valid. “There are a lot of responsibilities. And it’s only two of us for each other. If I go for work the entire day and she also gets work, with whom will we keep the kids? We don’t want anyone else to take care of them,” he said. Gaurav added, “I had told her that I want, but I understood when she explained.” When Mridul suggested that opinions may change with time, Gaurav responded with hope, “Yes, of course we will see then. Never say never.” This honest revelation has given fans a rare glimpse into Gaurav’s personal life, reflecting the respect and understanding that form the foundation of his marriage.

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola’s Love Story

The love story of Gaurav and Akanksha is nothing short of a fairytale. The couple first met during an audition where Gaurav pretending to be inexperienced, asked her for tips on bagging roles and even introduced himself as “Rakesh” to break the ice. Their bond grew over time, leading to a grand three-day wedding celebration in Kanpur on November 24, 2016. Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 19' Begins; Gaurav Khanna, Zeishan Quadri Among 16 Contestants.

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola’s Viral Getaway

The couple has been admired for their chemistry and often shares adorable glimpses of their life together on social media. Their recent romantic getaway pictures went viral, showcasing their effortless affection amidst a serene hill backdrop. Gaurav Khanna’s warm confession on Bigg Boss 19 reflects a modern marriage built on mutual respect and understanding, where choices are made together, even if they come with compromises.

