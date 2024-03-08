Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming comedy film 'Madgaon Express' starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi released its first track.

Titled 'Baby Bring it On' the song is composed, arranged, conducted, and produced by the acclaimed duo Ajay - Atul. The lyrics (Hindi) are penned by Kumaar, and the original Marathi lyrics are by Ajay - Atul.

The song is sung by Ajay Gogavale and Nikhita Gandhi.

Taking to Instagram, the director of the film, Kunal Kemmu shared a glimpse of the song that he captioned, "Train-ing for the season of celebration with #BabyBringItOn. Listen now Baby bring it on."

In the song, the cast of the film including Divyenndu, Pratik, Avinash and Nora are seen setting the stage on fire with their electrifying dance moves.

Recently, the makers of 'Madgaon Express' unveiled the film's official trailer which received good responses from the fans.

The trailer shows how three childhood friends, Pinku, Aayush, and Dodo (portrayed by Pratik, Avinash, and Divyenndu) embark on a much-anticipated maiden adventure trip to Goa. Contrary to their expectations, however, their trip takes a surprising turn with unexpected twists.

In an official release, the makers said 'Madgaon Express' unfolds as a comedy involving three childhood friends, who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track.

This marks the dynamic trio's first collaboration on the silver screen in the light-hearted film.

In August 2022, Khemu announced his directorial debut via Instagram post.

"Ganpati Bappa Moriya! As all good things begin with his name I can't think of a better day to share this with all of you. It started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop, and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen. A big thank you to @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar and @roo_cha at @excelmovies for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With folded hands and a bowed head I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Introducing Madgaon Express," he had written.

'Madgaon Express' is all set to hit theatres on March 22. (ANI)

