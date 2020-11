New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Senior actor Madhuri Dixit Nene on Saturday expressed gratitude towards her profession as she shared a picture of herself reading the script of her upcoming project.

The 'Dhak Dhak' girl took to Instagram to share the picture that sees her smiling as she is immersed in reading the script ahead of the shoot.

Also Read | Mouni Roy Shares a Sexy Picture From Her Biggini Shoot, Captions It ‘Saturdays for Siestas, Sundays for Cuddles’.

She poured her feelings in the caption of the post as she expressed gratitude towards her job as an actor.

"Immersing & transforming yourself into a character is the most favorite part of my job. Forever grateful #HappyHolidays #ShootModeOn," the 53-year-old actor wrote.

Also Read | Happy Birthday Esha Gupta! 10 Fit and Fine Pictures of the Actress That Will Inspire You to Work Out.

Fans of the actor flooded the post with several comments, while the picture received over 90 thousand likes within one hour of posting the picture. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)