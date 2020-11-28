Esha Gupta turns 35 today. She is hot. She is beautiful. And she's fit and fine. The actress keeps posting sultry pics on her social media pages, which once in a while send social media into a tizzy. For instance, the time when she did a photoshoot with fruits and the internet would not stop talking about it for days. Well, the process of posting pictures is not limited to just a few screen taps. But, you know, you have to work out to look fabulous enough to gain attention online. Time to time, Esha keeps showing us how she stays so fit. Esha Gupta Birthday Special: A Brief Fashion Capsule of Her Innately Sartorial but Experimental and Effortlessly Chic Styles!

The actress keeps posting pictures in various yoga poses, some which look impossible to pull off. On her birthday, we are compiling a list of pictures where she's working out and maybe, just maybe, they will inspire you to take the next step in your fitness journey.

She told TOI, "I want my body to be working well even when I'm 80yr old. I believe we all need to be fit for ourselves to live a healthier non-dependent life. Being fit isn't about size, it's about health." Esha Gupta Shares Her Excitement Ahead of Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico 2020; Asks Fans to Pick Their Favourite!

Can You Do This?

Body Is A Wonderland

Bend It Like Esha

Yoga Is Not A Workout It Is A Work-In

Perfect

Peace

Power

This One Looks Easy. No? No!

Finally Something We Can Easily Do

BTW, Esha is celebrating her birthday in Madrid. "I have been signed as the south Asia ambassador for the Spanish football league, La Liga 2020-21, hence I have been in Madrid. I've always been an ardent sports lover, and love football, golf, tennis, basketball, f1 racing. Hence, this is a job I wouldn't want a holiday from, it's an honour," she said in her interview.

Esha has signed to play key roles in three web-series and two films for which she will start shooting soon. Happy Birthday!

