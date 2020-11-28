Mouni Roy was in a mood to break the internet. The Brahmastra actress took to her Instagram page and shared a hot and sexy picture in which she's posing in a bikini. "Saturdays for siestas Sundays for cuddles," Mouni captioned the picture. The snap has garnered a lot of attention on social media. Vikas Gupta, Adaa Khan, Disha Parmar are just some of the celebs who have commented on the post. The picture was clicked when she took part in a photoshoot for Travel and Leisure magazine's digital cover in Dubai. Mouni Roy Looks Eternally Resplendent and Delightfully Charming in White Picchika Outfit.

The multicoloured bikini with stripes is also quite beautiful - which the actress topped with a shrug. Perfection! She's soaking in the sun by the pool it seems from the pic. Well, there she's having a siesta and probably singing to herself "Dil Ko Churana, Neendein Udana, Bas Yehi Mera Kasoor". Mouni Roy Had a Pastel Blue Dress, Bold Red Lips, Dark Eyes Kinda Mood, We Say It’s Wow!

See Mouni Roy's Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni was one of the first actresses to resume work amid the pandemic. She flew to London from Dubai to shoot for the Zee5 film, London Confidential, where she played the role of Uma Kulkarni, a RAW agent investigating China's role in the pandemic.

The actress has also shot for the fantasy film, Brahmastra, where she plays a supporting role. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. As per the rumours, Mouni will be playing a villain in the Ayan Mukerji directorial. The movie has been delayed once again and no new date for it has been announced.

