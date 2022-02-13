Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene did her best to make her husband Sriram Nene's birthday memorable.

Several videos and pictures from the birthday bash have been doing the rounds on the internet. In one of the clips, the couple is seen dancing to the recreated version of Madhuri's hit song 'Tamma Tamma'

Filmmaker Farah Khan also shared the clip on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy Birthday Ram. Giving Madhuri Dixit serious competition. #CoupleGoals."

For the occasion, Madhuri and Sriram twinned in black outfits.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also marked their presence at the star-studded party.

Madhuri and Sriram got married in 1999. They are doting parents to two sons -- Arin and Ryan. (ANI)

