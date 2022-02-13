The 17th edition of Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF-2022) for documentary, short fiction, and animation films will be held from May 29. In a statement, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that the MIFF, much awaited by filmmakers and cineastes in India and abroad, will be held from May 29 to June 4 at the Films Division complex in Mumbai. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards to Be Held on February 20.

Online entry is open, from February 15 to March 15, for films, completed between September 1, 2019 and December 31, 2021, in different competition categories. The Best Documentary of the Festival will receive a 'Golden Conch' and Rs 10 lakh cash award. The winning films in different categories will receive handsome cash awards, 'Silver Conches', trophies and certificates.

"As India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the current edition has instituted a special award for best short film on the theme, 'India@75'. The festival will also honour a veteran personality from the Indian non-feature film fraternity with the prestigious 'V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award' carrying a cash component of Rs 10 lakhs, a trophy and citation," the ministry said. Sushmita Sen Wins International Association of Working Women Award for Her Show Aarya 2.

The oldest and largest festival for non-feature films in South Asia, MIFF, organised by Films Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and supported by the Maharashtra government, attracts filmmakers from all over the world. Apart from competition and non-competition sections, interactive sessions like workshops, master classes, open forum, and B2B sessions are major highlights of the festival.

The response to the 16th edition of biennial MIFF held in 2020 was overwhelming, signifying a vibrant documentary culture in India and the world. The 16th MIFF received a record 871 entries from India and abroad and was attended by a number of prominent documentary, animation and short filmmakers from India and other parts of the world. The grand jury comprised of eminent film personalities from France, Japan, Singapore, Canada, Bulgaria, and India, the statement said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2022 09:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).