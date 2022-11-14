Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): Mahesh Babu's father and veteran actor Krishna was hospitalised on Monday after he suffered a heart attack.

Krishna, whose full name is Ghattamnaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, is currently undergoing treatment at Continental Hospital in Hyderabad, a source close to Mahesh Babu told ANI.

PR and Marketing executive VamsiShekhar took to Twitter and shared a statement from the hospital. As per the statement, the actor is on a ventilator.

"Midnight, he came in an emergency to the hospital in an unconscious state. We have done CPR for cardiac arrest, then we shifted to ICU and he is stable right now. Doctors and a team of cardiologists are regularly following his health. As of now, we can't say what the outcome will be. We are providing the best treatment. In the next 24 hours, we will get better information about his health," the doctors were quoted as saying.

2022 has not been a great year for Mahesh Babu. In January, he lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu and in September, he lost his mother Indira Devi. (ANI)

