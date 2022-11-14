As Archana Gautam is back in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 and fights over food items continue to occur. In the upcoming episode, Priyanka will be seen asking for sugar, Archana denies giving it to her and tells her to ask Tina. Sajid Khan Faces Another #MeToo Accusation; Sheela Priya Seth Alleges Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Looked at Her Private Parts ‘For About Five Minutes Straight’.

Priyanka says that sugar is common for all. An argument breaks out between Priyanka, Archana, Soundarya Sharma and Shalin Bhanot in which Priyanka commands that no Cheeni Ke Parathe will be made in the house. Bigg Boss 16: Evicted Gori Nagori Calls Shalin Bhanot a Girgit, Feels Tina Datta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Are Attention Seekers

In defence, Soundarya says that she consumes jaggery and not sugar.

