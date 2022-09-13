The Multiplex Association of India (MAI), on Tuesday, announced that the National Cinema Day celebrations, which were supposed to be held on September 16 across India, is now postponed and will be now observed on September 23. The MAI had previously announced that the ticket pricing at the biggest cinema chains for moviegoers would be Rs 75 on September 16, but the stakeholders requested the MAI to postpone the celebrations for a week in order to maximize the participation of the audience. The National Cinema Day Postponed to September 23; Watch Any Film at Rs 75 on This Day (View Post).

Taking to Twitter, the MAI shared an official statement, which they captioned, "The National Cinema Day was previously announced to be held on 16th September, however, on request from various stakeholders and in order to maximize participation, it would now be held on 23rd September #NationalCinemaDay2022 #Sep23." National Cinema Day will be held at more than 4000 participating screens and will include cinema screens of PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, Miraj, Citypride, Asian, Mukta A2, MovieTime, Wave, M2k, Delite and many others. As per reports, due to the massive responses of the audience to the recently released sci-fi action film Brahmastra: Part -1: Shiva the cinema hall owners requested MAI to postpone the celebrations for a week. Jahaan Chaar Yaar: Swara Bhasker-Starrer Tickets to Be Priced at Rs 75 on National Cinema Day.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

The National Cinema Day was previously announced to be held on 16th September, however, on request from various stake holders and in order to maximize participation, it would now be held on 23rd September #NationalCinemaDay2022 #Sep23 pic.twitter.com/c5DeDCYaMD — Multiplex Association Of India (@MAofIndia) September 13, 2022

Over the past few months, Bollywood faced a lot of backlash on social media and because of the cancel culture and boycott trend many big films failed to collect huge numbers at the box office, currently 'Brahmastra' could be seen bringing back the audience to the big screen. As per trade reports, the sci-fi action film collected over Rs 100 crores at the box office in India, after three days of its release, which is the highest first-week collection by any Hindi film this year. Globally, 'Brahmastra' collected Rs 225 crores at the box office gross after three days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)