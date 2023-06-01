The Netflix Tudum livestream has been announced for June 17! Over 45 Netflix shows, films and games, many Netflix stars, a 2 hour live show and more definitely calls for excitement. In case you're wondering what shows and movies will be featured, there will be loads! From Extraction 2, Wednesday, Love is Blind, Heart of Stone to The Archies, Stranger Things, The Witcher, You and more will be covered in the livestream. Red Notice at TUDUM 2021: Gal Gadot in a Red-Hot Dress Overpowers Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in This New Action-Packed Clip from Netflix.

Watch Netflix Tudum Announcement:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)