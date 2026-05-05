Entertainment News | Manish Malhotra Returns to Met Gala for Second Time, Gives Tribute to Mumbai Through His Ensemble

New York City [US], May 5 (ANI): India's renowned designer Manish Malhotra, who made his debut at the Met Gala in 2025, returned to fashion's biggest night in Hollywood on Monday.

This time at MET, Manish paid a tribute to Mumbai and the craftsmen of India through his meaningful ensemble. He donned a Mumbai-inspired couture, consisting of a black bandhgala layered with a 960-hour cape crafted by 50 artisans.

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Check out his look here.

For Manish, this is "more than a garment- it is a story of craft, memory, and collaboration."

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Explaining his look, Manish on Instagram wrote, "For my appearance at the Met Gala, I wanted to create something deeply personal- a reflection of Mumbai, the city that has shaped my journey, my cinema, and my sense of design, along with the atelier that brings my vision to life every day- my work family. There is nothing like a classic Indian bandhgala- here layered with an architectural cape, brought to life over 960 hours by more than 50 artisans across Mumbai and Delhi. For me, this is more than a garment- it is a story of craft, memory, and collaboration."

"Dori, zardozi, chikankari, and kasab embroidery come together as a narrative. Woven into the piece are the names and signatures of the artisans themselves- a tribute to every hand and every moment that shaped it. Intricate hand-embroidery serves as references to Mumbai's cinematic landmarks, while three-dimensional sculptural elements celebrate the artisans of his atelier who crafted the piece. This look is both a celebration and a reminder - of where we come from, and how Indian craftsmanship continues to find its place on a global stage," he added.

Manish elevated the outfit with his signature MM brooch and collar pins.

Notably, Manish is all set to open his first official flagship store in New York City. Isn't this a proud moment for every Indian?

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)