New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) "Sairat", a superhit Marathi romantic drama tragedy starring Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar, will be re-released in theatres on March 21.

Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the critically acclaimed movie was originally released in 2016.

"Sairat" revolves around Archie (Rajguru) and Parshya (Thosar), two college students from different castes who fall in love leading to conflict between their families.

Production banner Zee Studios shared the news of the film's re-release on Monday in an X post.

"Iss zingaat jodi ke saath aap phir se #Sairat hone taiyyar hain? Re-releasing in cinemas on 21st March," read the caption.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 4 crore, the film went on to earn Rs 110 crore at the box office, making it the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time.

Rajguru also received the National Film Award – Special Mention at the 63rd National Film Awards.

The success of "Sairat" spawned remakes in many languages, including the 2018 Hindi film "Dhadak", starring Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

