Bollywood's beloved Jab We Met jodi Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor had an unexpected reunion at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2025 press conference in Jaipur on Saturday (March 8). A video capturing the memorable moment where the duo could be seen warmly greeting each other and interacting has gone viral across social media platforms with fans pouring all the love. Amid this, Bigg Boss 17 winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, known for his hilarious takes on trending topics, made a witty remark about the actors' reunion, sparking various reactions. ‘Moment of the Year’: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s Warm Hug at IIFA 2025 Goes Viral; Netizens React to ‘Geet and Aditya’s’ Reunion.

Munawar Faruqui Jokes About Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor’s Reunion at IIFA 2025

After several videos of Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's reunion at the IIFA 2025 press conference went viral online, Munawar Faruqui also took to his X (previously Twitter) handle to react to it. He wrote, "Shahid Kapoor ke ghar pe aaj jhagda hone wala hai..." (There's going to be a fight at Shahid Kapoor's house today). However, his lighthearted joke immediately caught the attention, who flooded his comment section with different reactions. Going by the majority comments, it seemed like they did not enjoy the remark.

Watch Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s Reunion at IIFA 2025

Netizens Slam Munawar Faruqui for His Dig at Shahid-Kareena’s Viral IIFA 2025 Moment

Reacting to Munawara's post, netizens pointed out that the reunion was none of his business and that he should simply stay out of it. Other users remarked that the stand-up comedian might have more experience in such matters, referring to his divorce. One user wrote, "tu kqu isme ghus raha hain," while many others asked for context. Is ‘Jab We Met 2’ Happening? Shahid Kapoor’s Reaction to Sequel Buzz After Reuniting With Kareena Kapoor Khan at IIFA 2025 Will Excite Fans (Watch Video).

Netizens Slam Munawar Faruqui for His Remark on Shahid, Kareena Kapoor

Bhai tmhe toh acha experience hai iska — Pranjal Singh Rathore (@I_Psr26) March 8, 2025

Netizens Didn’t Hold Back

Vha to jhagde ki hi bat h, Aap ka to divorce tk ho chuka.. 😛 — Himanshu Jain (@MADNOTABADBOY) March 8, 2025

‘Apne Jhagre Sambhal Lo’

Tum apne jhagre sambhal lo bhai pahle — Sonu Kumar (@SonuKum09484008) March 8, 2025

Experienced!

Experienced guy spoke. — 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 (@dristantweet) March 8, 2025

Oops

Bhai tu kyu isme ghus raha hay. Useless fellow. — Zohir Choudhury (@AlomZohir) March 8, 2025

For the uninitiated, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor were once in a relationship in the 2000s. The adorable Jodi starred in many hits, including Chup Chup Ke (2006) and Jab We Met (2007). The duo later broke up and have happily moved on in their lives. Kareena got married to Saif Ali Khan, while Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput.

