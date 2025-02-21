Washington [US], February 21 (ANI): British actor Mark Strong, who is currently in India for the first time, treated fans to pictures from his trip to Rajasthan's Jaipur.

The actor, best known for Sherlock Holmes, took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from several famous places he visited in the Pink City, including Hawa Mahal and Sabzi Market. Strong looked dapper in the pictures as he opted for a white shirt, which he paired with dark denim jeans.

Also Read | 'You Are the Biggest Chhapri': 'Bigg Boss 18' Fame Tajinder Bagga SLAMS Farah Khan for Her Controversial Holi Remark, Demands Apology (Watch Video).

Along with the pictures, the actor added a caption that read, "Enjoying Jaipur in Rajasthan. Amazing place and wonderful people! #india #indiapictures #travel."

His Dune: Prophecy co-star, Tabu, welcomed him in the comments, saying, "Welcome to India."

Also Read | Martin Scorsese's Crime Drama To Star Dwayne Johnson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGUmI9vRPoz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

On the work front, Mark Strong will next be seen in Apple TV+'s upcoming series adaptation of Neuromancer.

As per Variety, Strong will feature alongside previously announced leads Callum Turner and Briana Middleton in the show, which is based on the William Gibson novel of the same name. It was picked up for a series at Apple in February 2024. The show follows "a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case (Turner) who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high-stakes crime with his partner Molly (Middleton), a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes, aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets."

Strong's recent TV credits include the shows Dune: Prophecy and The Penguin for Max and HBO, respectively. He has also starred in shows like Temple, Low Winter Sun, and Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Strong is primarily known for his film roles, which include the Kingsman franchise, Tar, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and 1917. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)