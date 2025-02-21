Farah Khan has found herself at the centre of a controversy after she recently made a remark on a Hindu festival. The Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer, who is known for quirky remarks and unfiltered personality, stirred controversy after she made an insensitive comment on the Hindu festival Holi. The Om Shanti Om director, who is currently hosting the culinary show Celebrity MasterChef, said in one of the recent episodes, "Saare chhapri logon la favourite festival Holi hota hain" (Holi is the favourite festival of all rowdy guys). Now, BJP leader and Bigg Boss 18 contestant Tajinder Bagga has reacted to it in a fiery video on social media. ‘Muh Khulta Hai Sh*t Comes Out’: Farah Khan Heavily Trolled For Calling Holi ‘Favourite Festival of Chhapris’ on ‘Celebrity MasterChef’.

Tajinder Bagga Slams Farah Khan for ‘Chhapri’ Comment

Amid the massive backlash surrounding Farah Khan's controversial Holi remark, politician and former Bigg Boss contestant Tajjinder Bagga has also slammed the filmmaker-choreographer. Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle on Friday (February 21), Bagga demanded an apology from Farah. He said, "The statement given by Farah Khan that Holi is a festival of Chhapris, I feel that targeting Indian festivals and cultures has become a favourite hobby of these chhapris. I feel that you are the biggest chhapri, Farah ji. We have been celebrating Holi for many years and centuries and people of India celebrate Holi and Diwali as well, but people like you try to defame it."

Tajinder Bagga Lashes Out at Farah Khan

Shameful statement by @TheFarahKhan. Targeting Indian culture and festivals has become a soft target for people like Farah Khan. pic.twitter.com/02Ald9B4O0 — Tajinder Bagga (@TajinderBagga) February 21, 2025

He also said that Farah should apologise to the Indian people for saying that Holi is a festival of Chhapris. Bagga captioned the post, "Shameful statement by @TheFarahKhan.Targeting Indian culture and festivals has become a soft target for people like Farah Khan." While we assume that Farah Khan may have made the statement with a different intention in mind, her choice of words was definitely problematic, inviting massive backlash. ‘Come On, Do a Udit Ji on Me’: Farah Khan Leaves Sania Mirza in Splits After Her Hilarious Take on Udit Narayan’s Kiss Controversy; Internet Reacts.

A couple of days back, Farah Khan grabbed headlines after she made a quirky remark in one of her cooking videos featuring Sania Mirza. In the video, she jokingly told the Tennis star's six-year-old son Izhaan "Do a Udit ji on me" referencing to the singer's recent kissing incident.

