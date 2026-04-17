Los Angeles [US], April 17 (ANI): Hollywood actress Christina Applegate, best known for her role in 'Married with Children', has reportedly been hospitalised in Los Angeles, as per TMZ.

The 54-year-old has been admitted since late March, the report added.

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While Applegate has been battling multiple sclerosis since her diagnosis in June 2021, it is yet to be ascertained whether her hospitalisation is related to the condition.

The actor's representative, while reacting to reports around her medical state, said, "I have no comment whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are. She's had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast," as quoted by TMZ.

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This came days after a March 31 announcement from Christina Applegate's 'MeSsy' podcast co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler about the show going on a brief hiatus.

The actor has time and again spoken up about her condition, often sharing details with her followers.

Speaking to People, Applegate shared how she makes an effort to take her 15-year-old daughter, Sadie, to school and spend time with her.

"I want to take her; it's my favourite thing to do. It's the only time we have together by ourselves. I tell myself, 'Just get her there safely and get home so you can get back into bed.' And that's what I do," she said.

Christina Applegate shares her daughter with her husband, Dutch musician Martyn Lenoble.

In August 2021, the actor revealed her MS diagnosis with an emotional statement on X.

"Hi friends. A few months ago, I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a-hole blocks it," she wrote at the time.

She recently also released a memoir titled 'You With the Sad Eyes', chronicling her Hollywood journey and struggles with MS. (ANI)

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