Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): Fashion designer Masaba's wedding with actor Satyadeep Misra is the best news of the day! On Friday, Masaba exchanged vows with her beau in an intimate ceremony.

For the special occasion, she opted for a barfi pink raw silk lehenga with gold embroidery and a lime green dupatta with a wallflower print on it and Misra on the other hand donned a traditional light pink kurta pyjama with a matching Nehru jacket.

Also Read | Ram Lakhan Turns 34: Jackie Shroff Celebrates His Film With Anil Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia With Throwback Pics.

Masaba's wedding look undoubtedly won hearts.

Taking to Instagram, Masaba revealed the inspiration behind her look.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan's Fan Trolls Kangana Ranaut, Tweets Pathaan’s First-Day Collections Is Her Lifetime Earnings.

'Shringar' - A marriage is a celebration of stability, movement & balance..much like life and Manjit Bawa's work which has had a huge impact in my life ... and this artwork provided the inspiration for my bridal line. In the @houseofmasaba Barfi Pink 'paan-Patti' lehenga paired with two dupattas - one in a Lime Green Wallflower Print dupatta with a sequinned border & the other with 'open hearts' embellished on it in rani pink. The custom border has the first ever Masaba Motif - 'the palm' & the 'chidiya' which celebrates the union of tradition & freedom. A sign that women can believe in the institution of marriage yet follow their hearts & voice their thoughts freely."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn6Iz3ArFEZ/

Not only she described her attire but also treated fans with details of accessories.

"Jewels. I wanted a customised 'Chand Taara' inspired by South Indian headgears because the sun is energy - the protector & giver of life. And the various phases of the moon affect us in ways we don't even recognise We are driven by nature & energised by it. May we never forget that."

Neena Gupta and former West Indies player Vivian Richards had Masaba out of wedlock and have lived separately throughout their life.

Neena welcomed her daughter Masaba in 1989. In 2008, Neena got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.

Meanwhile, Masaba and Satyadeep worked together in the web series 'Masaba Masaba' which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix.

Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena and Satyadeep to actress Aditi Rao Hydari.

Masaba is a celebrated designer and made her acting debut in 'Masaba Masaba'.

Satyadeep Misra is an actor known for his work in films like 'Bombay Velvet', 'No One Killed Jessica' and the Hindi version of 'Vikram Vedha'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)