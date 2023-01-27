Actress Kangana Ranaut has been trolled on social media for slamming superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Pathaan. Kangana has strongly spoken against the content of the film. Kangana has pointed out the negative aspects of the film. She wrote on Twitter: " All those who are claiming Pathaan is a triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let's be precise, who is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes, it is India's love and inclusiveness where eighty percent of Hindus live and yet a film called Pathaan." Kangana Ranaut Takes Dig at Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan for ‘Glorifying’ Pakistan, Says ‘Goonjega Toh Yahan Sirf Jai Shri Ram’ (View Post).

However, this did not go down well with the fans as she first praised the film and then took a U-turn. A fan went on to tell her that the one-day earning of Pathaan is her lifetime earnings. Known for being vocal, Kangana replied to the user: "Nimo bhai i don't have any earnings left." Kangana Ranaut Praises Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Says ‘Aisi Films Chalni Chahiye’ (Watch Video).

"I have put my house my office every single thing that I owned on mortgage just to make a film which will celebrate the Constitution of India and our love for this great nation paise toh sabhi kama lete hain aisa koi hai jo aise udai."

