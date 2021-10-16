Washington [US], October 16 (ANI): The divorce between American actors Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green has been finalised, after nearly a year.

A source confirmed to E! News that the former couple filed their divorce judgment on October 15, and they have been declared legally single after nearly a year.

The actors, who share three children: 9-year-old Noah, 7-year-old Bodhi, and 5-year-old Journey, had tied the knot in 2010.

The 'Transformers' actor filed to separate from Brian in November 2020. At the time, she cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children, as per E! News.

In May 2020, Brian said on the With Brian Austin Green podcast that he and Megan had begun going their own ways at the end of 2019.

"Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me and I've always been honest with her, and I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special. So we decided let's make sure we don't lose that. That no matter what we're always friends with each other and we're a united front with the kids," he said.

Despite their unfinalised divorce, the two moved on in their new relationships. Megan has been dating American rapper Machine Gun Kelly for several months following their meeting on the set of 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'. Whereas, Brian went public with 'Dancing With the Stars' pro Sharna Burgess more than 10 months ago.

A source close to Megan earlier told E! News that she was excited to finalise her divorce from Brian to be with Machine Gun Kelly.

The insider shared, "Megan would like to wrap it up and get it finished as quickly as possible, but Brian is not exactly working with her on that."

As for Machine Gun Kelly, "They plan to be together forever, she wants the divorce to be done with so she can move on and move ahead," the same source revealed. (ANI)

