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Agency News Agency News Entertainment News | Meghan Park's 'Sterling Point' Series First Look Out, to Stream on August 5 Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Director Meghan Park's series 'Sterling Point' will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 5. The streaming platform has released first-look photos from the series.

Washington DC [US], April 28 (ANI): Director Meghan Park's series 'Sterling Point' will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 5. The streaming platform has released first-look photos from the series.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Prime Video shared the first look photos from the series. While sharing the post, "Sibling secrets. First loves. Found family. Hard choices. Sterling Point, a new series from Megan Park, lands August 5th."

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All eight episodes will drop at once in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Created by Park (My Old Ass), the coming-of-age drama revolves around 17-year-old Annie Jacobson, played by Ella Rubin.

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According to the outlet, raised in New York City with her twin brother (Keen Ruffalo) and loving adoptive father (Jay Duplass), Annie's life takes a turn when she inherits her mysterious grandfather's island in Canada. There, she finds new friends, budding romances and untold family secrets.

The cast also includes Amelie Elisabeth Hoeferle, Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Bo Bragason, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Nikko Angelo Hinayo, Mabel Strachan, Elle-Maija Talifeathers, and Missi Pyle, reported Deadline.

'Sterling Point' is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Fake Empire and LuckyChap. Park serves as a director, co-showrunner, and executive producer alongside Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, under their Fake Empire banner and Dani Gorin and Tom Ackerley under LuckyChap. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)