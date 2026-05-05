Entertainment News | Met Gala: Kylie Jenner Debuts a Nude Sculptural Schiaparelli Gown, Flaunts Her Bleached Eyebrows

New York City [US], May 5 (ANI): Kylie Jenner pulled off a bold move for her Met Gala look. She wore a Schiaparelli gown, with the front falling down to reveal a nude illusion corset with faux nipples.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister also appeared to bleach her eyebrows blond for the gala night.

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Before arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met) in New York City, Kylie posted a picture and wrote, "I don't have any brows, wish me luck."

She upped the ante with dramatic diamond and pearl oversized earrings and a matching collar necklace, but skipped bracelets or rings for the bold look.

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The beauty mogul has been a fixture on fashion's biggest night since her debut in 2016, missing only one year since, as per Page Six.

Last year, she wore a herringbone wool Ferragamo gown with a sheer corset waist, while her 2023 look -- a red and blue Haider Ackermann for Jean Paul Gaultier gown rumored to be a subtle nod to Chalamet -- was so restrictive she wasn't allowed to sit down all night.

Perhaps her most meaningful Met moment came in 2022, when she wore a bridal Off-White gown as a tribute to the brand's late founder, Virgil Abloh. (ANI)

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