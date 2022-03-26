Washington [US], March 26 (ANI): Rolling Stone's singer Mick Jagger's girlfriend Melanie Hamrick is penning a steamy novel centred on the ballet world.

Sources told Page Six that the former ballerina has been telling her friends that the novel will have roots in the "salacious behind the scenes" of the dance industry.

Also Read | Oscars 2022 Pre-Parties: Zendaya Looks Bewitching in Her Black YSL Outfit.

The 35-year-old artist herself confirmed the news to Page Six, saying "I've been working on it for the last year and have just recently finished it."

Hamrick danced with the American Ballet Theater for 15 years and quit the same in 2019.

Also Read | Abhay 3 Stars Asha Negi and Vidya Malvade Open Up About the Supernatural Experience in Real Life.

Jagger himself was putting pen to paper in an attempt to write a memoir, but found the process "simply dull and upsetting, and there really weren't that many highs out of it."

The former ballerina has been dating Mick Jagger since 2014. The pair share 5-year-old son Deveraux. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)