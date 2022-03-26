The 2022 Oscars ceremony is just a day away and Hollywood is already busy getting ready for the biggest night of the year. Besides a special luncheon for all the nominees, it's also a tradition to host a pre-party before the actual awards night and guess what? We had a major celebrity turnout this year. But that one name that stood out from the rest was, of course, our beloved 'MJ', Zendaya. The pretty and talented lady sure knows how to cast an impression and make the most of her red carpet appearance. Zendaya and Tom Holland Spotted Kissing In a Car In LA; Twitter Erupts With Hilarious Memes (See Tweets).

Zendaya was amongst the many attendees at the pre-Oscar party this year. And to make a rather stunning appearance, she picked an all-black outfit from Yves Saint Laurent. This YSL gown perfectly accentuated her svelte figure. Zendaya additionally styled her look by opting for chunky silver jewellery and hair tied in iconic curls. The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress further opted for highlighted cheeks, nude lips, well-defined brows and subtle eye makeup to complete her look. Yo or Hell No: Zendaya in a Custom Pink Valentino Suit at Paris Fashion Week 2022.

Zendaya at the Oscars 2022 Pre-Parties

Zendaya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Academy Awards 2022 will take place on March 27 (March 28 IST) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Earlier our very own Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra had hosted a pre-Oscar event to honour the South Asian talent in Hollywood. The event was co-hosted by other popular celebs like Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K Goyal and Shruti Ganguly.

