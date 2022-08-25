Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI): Actor Milind Soman has been roped in to play the role of Sam Manekshaw in Kangana Ranaut's directorial 'Emergency'.

Sharing the update, Milind took to Instagram and wrote, "Honoured to be a part of @kanganaranaut 's directorial #Emergency and play the role of #SamManekshaw, the man who, with his wit and gallantry, led India to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war."

He also dropped his look as Sam Manekshaw.

Manekshaw was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the India-Pakistan War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal.

Talking more about Milind's character, Kangana said, "Sam Manekshaw was the hero of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Milind Soman's overpowering screen presence and talent were ideal for the kind of actor we were looking for to play this important role. Sam Manekshaw had clarity of vision, and was a strong-headed individual and his relevance is huge in the film. The film showcases how two very strong-headed personalities, Mrs Gandhi and Sam Maneskshaw, worked together to fight the war against Pakistan. This chapter of history intrigues me a lot as it delves into how things worked and panned out for them. We are privileged that Milind Sir will be playing this role. I hope this film does justice to his enormous talent and great screen presence."

'Emergency' marks Kangana's first solo directorial film in which she will be also seen portraying the role of former Indian Prime minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from them, the film also casts Anupam Kher, Mahima Choudhary and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

