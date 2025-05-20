Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 20 (ANI): The Head to Head Challenge of the 72nd Miss World Festival kicks off on Tuesday at T-Hub, Hyderabad's innovation and entrepreneurship hub.

This key event, live-streamed globally on YouTube, offers all Miss World contestants a platform to express their thoughts, share their projects, and reveal what inspires them.

It is divided into two groups: May 20: Americas / Caribbean and Africa, and May 21: Europe / Asia and Oceania.

One of the highlights of the Head to Head Challenge is the focus on Beauty With a Purpose--the heart of Miss World's mission to empower women through charitable projects and community-driven initiatives.

Contestants will not only share their impactful work but also demonstrate their vision for a better world, as per the I&PR Telangana press release.

The young women with the most compelling speeches will advance to the next round, marking a crucial step in their journey towards the Miss World crown.

The Head to Head Challenge is widely regarded as one of the most important and impactful stages of the competition, shining a light on the intelligence, compassion, and global awareness of the contestants, as per the press release.

Meanwhile, in a showcase of technology and security, 107 contestants explored the Telangana Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) on Sunday, gaining a firsthand view of the state's advanced safety network.

This visit, organised as part of the ongoing 72nd Miss World Festival, highlights Telangana's commitment to world-class public safety and secure tourism, said an official release.The visit commenced with a grand escort from the entrance to the alighting point by mounted police, adding a ceremonial touch to the occasion. Mounted police, known for their imposing yet graceful presence, led the contestants through the grounds, reflecting the discipline and strength of Telangana's security forces.

This was followed by a warm welcome featuring a Pipe Band performance and a captivating Dog Show, showcasing the precision and agility of the K9 units trained for various security operations. The event also included an impressive Arms Exhibition, giving the contestants a closer look at the advanced weaponry and protective gear used by the Telangana police to ensure public safety.

According to the release, upon entering the Command and Control Centre, the contestants were introduced to the cutting-edge technology and sophisticated systems that form the backbone of Hyderabad's public safety infrastructure.

The TGICCC, also known as the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), is a state-of-the-art facility designed to monitor, manage, and respond to emergencies swiftly and efficiently. It serves as the nerve centre for the Hyderabad City Police, integrating various data sources, surveillance feeds, and emergency response systems to ensure rapid and coordinated action during critical situations. (ANI)

