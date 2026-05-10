‘The World of Money Heist Continues’: Netflix Announces New Chapter in La Casa De Papel Universe (Watch Video)

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Washington, May 10: Netflix has officially confirmed that the world of 'Money Heist' (La Casa de Papel) is continuing to expand, nearly five years after the original series concluded its acclaimed five-season run in 2021. On Sunday, the streaming platform released a new teaser titled "The world of 'Money Heist' continues", signalling that the franchise remains active beyond its existing spin-offs and adaptations.

The announcement was amplified through the official La Casa de Papel Instagram account, which shared a red-and-black themed promotional post carrying the message: Money Heist Spin-Off Show Featuring Pedro Alonso as Andres de Fonollosa AKA Berlin in Works at Netflix; Squid Game's Park Haesoo to Play the Role in Korean Version.

‘The World of Money Heist Continues'

"El Bella Ciao SIGUE sonando. El universo de 'La casa de papel' continua." Translated into English, the statement reads: "Bella Ciao is STILL playing. The world of 'Money Heist' continues."

The latest reveal comes ahead of the release of Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine, the second season of the Pedro Alonso-led prequel series Berlin. The new instalment is scheduled to premiere globally on May 15, 2026. The franchise has emerged as one of Netflix's most-watched non-English language series. Money Heist Season 5: It's a Wrap for Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño's Netflix Series!.

Speculation around future instalments continues, including reports of possible police-focused spin-offs or a continuation involving the Professor, though no official confirmation has been issued by Netflix. Originally created by Alex Pina, 'Money Heist' became one of the most successful international series in streaming history, turning its red jumpsuits, Dali masks and the anthem "Bella Ciao" into globally recognised pop culture symbols.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)